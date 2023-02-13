To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first Baldur’s Gate (was released in 1998), Beamdog held a contest involving Mike Sassthe author of the portraits of the characters seen in the original. Basically whoever wins will be painted by the artist and will be included in Baldur’s Gate I and II: Enhanced Edition

Sass made the portraits of, among others, Minsc, Dynaheir, Jaheira, Khalid, Edwin and Viconia. To participate in the competition you must send your own portrait to [email protected] In addition to the photo, you also need to answer a few questions (in the body of the email):

What is your character’s race, class, and history? What is your proudest achievement in the ten years you’ve played Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition? If you played the original game over twenty years ago, how did you feel playing the Enhanced Edition?

Obviously you have to write in English. By sending the photo, you guarantee Beamdog the possibility of using and modifying it (also because otherwise Sass could not transform it into a game portrait).

For participate you have time from February 13 to March 6, 2023. Photos will be selected by Mike Sass.

Sass’ portraits for Baldur’s Gate

In general, the photos must be yours, in digital format, only one per person and with natural lights.