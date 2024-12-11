Binge eating dates are approaching and then comes the desire to fix it. Who should help you?





Christmas is coming and with it the excesses. Endless meals, dinners and suppers with a predetermined script that ends with one of the most typical rituals of the year: when Three Kings Day passes I go on a diet. If the purpose is…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only