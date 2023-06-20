Moscow (agencies)

The Kremlin said yesterday that it will remain in contact with the group of African countries seeking to mediate a solution to the crisis with Ukraine, especially during the Russian-African summit scheduled for next month, and that some of the proposed ideas can be implemented. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday gave a delegation of seven African countries visiting him in St Petersburg a list of reasons why he believes many of their proposals fail, criticizing a plan that Kiev has already largely rejected. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters yesterday that talks with the delegation will continue, as some of his proposals are theoretically applicable, but he did not mention the aforementioned proposals. He added, “In general, dialogue with Africans will continue.”