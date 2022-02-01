On Tuesday, February 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who will be in Russia on a visit. This is stated in statement administration of the Russian leader, published on January 31.

As follows from the material, during the meeting, Putin and Orban will discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, energy, cultural and humanitarian fields.

In addition, the parties plan to exchange views on topical issues of ensuring European security.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the Hungarian prime minister plans to discuss with Russian leader Vladimir Putin an increase in gas supplies. Budapest plans to strengthen economic ties with Moscow, the head of the Hungarian government stressed. Orban also said he would discuss the European security situation with the Russian leader.

Before that, on January 28, the Prime Minister of Hungary also announced plans to discuss an increase in the volume of Russian gas supplies during negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation.

On January 20, it became known that Orban plans to visit Russia on February 1. As Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted, during the visit, the expansion of the gas contract with the Russian Federation, as well as the issue of the production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Hungary, will be discussed.

In October, the country’s foreign minister announced that Hungary had decided not to supply gas through Ukraine in order to promote its energy security.

On October 1, Gazprom began supplying gas to Hungary through the Balkan Stream gas pipeline and pipelines in Southeast Europe. The Balkan Stream is a continuation of the Turkish Stream. The Russian side and Budapest signed a contract for the supply of this resource for a period of 15 years on September 27. The document provides for the supply of 4.5 billion cubic meters. m of gas annually bypassing Ukrainian territory.