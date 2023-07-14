Peskov noted the effectiveness of the air defense system after the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the Kursk nuclear power plant

Russian air defense (AD) systems are working effectively. Thus, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov commented on the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of ​​the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). This is reported TASS.

“Obviously, the enemy does not stop trying to strike, but all our air defense systems are working, working effectively, demonstrating their effectiveness over and over again,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov also added that all relevant measures are currently being taken.

On July 14, it became known that a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed at night in the city of Kurchatov, Kursk region. During the detonation of the device, the facade and glazing of the apartment building were damaged. As a result of the incident, none of the local residents were injured.

Later, the governor of the region, Roman Starovoit, confirmed the information about the emergency, and also stated that critical objects were not damaged as a result of the fall of the drone and its subsequent detonation.