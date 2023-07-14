Weekend of record heat for Italy, where the red dot cities will reach 16. Level 3 indicates emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on risk subgroups such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases. The longer the heat wave lasts, the greater the negative health effects are expected.

Today, Friday 14 July, the hottest centers are 10: Bologna, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo. Bari, Cagliari, Catania, Civitavecchia and Messina will be added to these on Saturday 15th. Palermo will also be red dot on Sunday. As for the municipalities with an orange dot – which indicates meteorological conditions that can pose a risk to health, in particular in the most susceptible population subgroups – today there are 6 (Bari, Cagliari, Catania, Civitavecchia, Messina, Palermo), tomorrow Ancona will be orange , Bolzano, Genoa, Palermo, Reggio Calabria and Trieste). On Sunday, however, Ancona, Bolzano, Genoa, Milan, Reggio Calabria, Trieste, Venice and Verona will be in level 2.

As we read on iLMeteo.it, over the weekend the anticyclone Cerberus will give way to the even hotter sub-tropical anticyclone Charon. While on Saturday, during the day, 35-36°C will not be exceeded in most cities, on Sunday it will also reach 38-39°C as in Tuscany (Florence) and Lazio (Rome), up to 40-41°C on Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia.