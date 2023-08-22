President of the Senate said that the rapporteur is discussing the topic in Congress and hopes to enact the text before 2024

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), defended this Monday (21.Aug.2023) that a ceiling be established for the rate of VAT (Value Added Tax), proposed in the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the tax reform. The declaration took place during a debate at Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) at the institution’s headquarters, in São Paulo.

“What I have defended, and it seems to me to be the rapporteur’s idea, is that already in the reform, which then depends on a complementary law to put the new tax system into practice, there should be a ceiling on the rate”declared Pacheco.

Pacheco said that the ceiling has not yet been defined and the rapporteur for the reform in the House, senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), requested studies to “Ministry of Finance and research and statistical institutes in the economic area” about the impacts of the rates established in the PEC of the new tax system.

See also Anne Will is said to be newly in love The president of Fiesp, Josué Gomes da Silva, said that the industry will not be able to pay more than a 25% rate. He defended the exemption of taxes on basic basket products to benefit low-income families, but added that the industry cannot pay more because of the “exceptions”.

“I am here endorsing the words of Senator Eduardo Braga that it is necessary to establish a base rate for the new tax that will come with the reform, which is 25%”declared the president of Fiesp. A study released on August 8 by the Ministry of Finance, at the request of rapporteur Eduardo Braga, showed that the average VAT rate can vary from 25.45% to 27% in the tax reform if there are no changes in the text approved by the Chamber.

Approval by the end of the year

Rodrigo Pacheco said he hoped that, with the “necessary conditions”the tax reform is approved by October 4 and enacted by Congress before the “end of the year”. Constitutional amendments are enacted by the House and Senate, in solemn session in Congress.

The Chamber of Deputies approved, on July 7, the PEC 45 of 2019, which deals with the creation of a new tax system in Brazil. If the text undergoes modifications by the Senate, it returns to the Chamber.

The text proposes replacing 5 taxes by a unified model: IPI, PIS and Cofins, federal taxes, would compose the CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services). The change creates a national VAT. The ICMS (state, considered the most complex) and the ISS (municipal) would be united in the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services), a subnational IVA.