He President of Argentina, Javier Milei, He went on stage at the theater where his girlfriend, comedian Fátima Flórez, performs, famous for her imitations of celebrities, including that of the head of state, and anticipated that “hard months” will come by improvising a brief message.

Milei, who assumed the Argentine Presidency on December 10 in the midst of a complex economic and social context, He attended a performance of “Fátima 100%” this Friday night, the work that his partner premiered days ago in the city of Mar del Plata (400 kilometers south of Buenos Aires), the main tourist destination on the Atlantic coast of Argentina.

A strong security operation was deployed around the theater, including fences, behind which onlookers gathered, followers of the economist and libertarian politician and also citizens who protested against the controversial reform package promoted by the head of state and the severe fiscal adjustment plan that his Government has implemented.

“Tremendous show,” he commented during the first hours of this Saturday in a message through the social network Instagram, where he uploaded a photo in which he is seen with Flórez; the Minister of Human Capital, Sandra Pettovello, and the Secretary General of the Presidency and sister of the president, Karina Milei, just after the function concluded.

Javier Milei was going to attend the performance on Wednesday, a day after the debut, but the mobilizations scheduled for that day led him to stay in Buenos Aires and, in this way, closely follow the development of security operations.

Videos taken by the public and spread on social networks show the imitation that Flórez makes of Milei in a section of his show and the moment when the president takes the stage at the end of the play.

The images show the effusive greeting, with kisses and hugs, between Milei and Flórez, visibly moved. The passionate kiss of the couple took place while “Panic show” by La Renga, the theme of the Argentine head of state's campaign, was playing. while in the background you could see the image of a lion and the Argentine flag reproduced on several giant screens.

Hard months are going to come, but, unlike what has happened over the last 100 years, these months are going to be worth it

The images also reveal the words that the president improvised, microphone in hand, after his girlfriend's humorous and musical show. “Please, people want you to tell them something,” Florez asked her partner. Milei complied and when she spoke she referred to the situation in the country.

“Honestly, it's difficult to say: the situation is very complicated. They have left us bombs everywhere. We worked 7 by 24 to defuse the quilombo (mess) they left us. Hard months are going to comebut, unlike what has happened during the last 100 years, these months are going to be worth it, we are going to stand up and we are going to come out strong,” said Milei, greatly applauded by the audience in the room, before exclaiming his famous slogan: “Long live freedom, damn it!”

Flórez, who became known for her imitations of former president Cristina Fernández (2007-2015) and other local and international celebrities, She does not play the official role of first lady of Argentina nor does she live with the president, which has not yet been established in the official residence of Quinta de Olivos.

However, the multifaceted artist was present at the events held to mark Milei's presidential inauguration on December 10, when she even appeared with her partner on the historic balcony of the Casa Rosada.

