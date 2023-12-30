SM League | HIFK's Canadian reinforcement stole the show right away – “I'm almost speechless”

HIFK's new player Vincent Marleau immediately made a splash. Sport fell 4–1.

Helsinki a new star lit up in the ice rink on Saturday evening.

HIFK's recent player acquisition, Canadian Vincent Marleau immediately scored two goals in his first and at the same time his last match of 2023. Vaasan Sport fell 4–1.

The 24-year-old Marleau was thrust into the first line of his new team Eetu Koivistonen and Kristian Vesalainen alongside. He also played Jori Lehterän leading in the number one superiority.

Marleau scored his first goal with superiority directly from Lehterä's pass.

“They told me to be ready to shoot. Jori is a great passer,” he said.

An accurate shot hit the front bottom corner. Marleau scored his second goal after rushing his own shot to the rim and sweeping it in.

“This is unbelievable. I'm almost speechless. It's been such a hectic week,” she said, gushing with happiness and kindness.

Marleau the week was memorable. He flew from Miami to Helsinki on Boxing Day after receiving a contract offer from HIFK.

For the last one and a half seasons, Marleau played in the ECHL, the NHL's farm farm, in the ranks of the Savannah Ghost Pirates. He was his team's best scorer and point man this fall.

In the second season, Marleau played in the AHL with poor results.

“I had only played in North America and I wanted to try something new. Things progressed quickly”, the striker from Montreal recounted the events of the last few days.

“My agent called me that there is an offer from Helsinki – they are looking for a new player.”

Marleau grabbed the pad.

“I said let's do it (agreement) immediately.”

The contract is for the rest of the season and has HIFK's option for next season.

Premiere In front of HIFK's nearly sold-out home crowd of 8,143, Marleau was nervous. In the first change, he wanted to show off and pulled Sport by Carl Mattsson to the roof.

“I was even a little embarrassed by the crowd and the fans and I was getting used to the game at the same time,” he said.

Marleau's strengths are speed and shooting. Over the years, he has started using the itchy faucet handle.

“I've gained self-confidence. Fortunately, I was able to immediately achieve results here.”

Marleau has already got his own apartment in Helsinki. Now he is getting used to his new everyday life.

“The Finnish language is difficult,” he said and laughed when asked about the challenges.

The city has a touch of spinning Alice in Wonderland – atmosphere.

“It's a bit difficult to move around there, but hopefully I'll learn a few Finnish words in the next few weeks.”

HIFK also introduced another new player against Sport, a defender transferred from Tappara Oskari Manninen. Manninen, who played more than 500 league matches, had drifted off to the sidelines with his ax chest.

The people of Helsinki suffered from injuries to numerous defenders. Keying on the side is, among other things Petteri Lindbohm, Luke Martin, Kasper Kotkansalo and Aron Kiviharju.

Mestis club borrowed from Iisalmi Peli-Karhui for emergency aid Valtteri Kakkonen scored HIFK's second goal against Sport.