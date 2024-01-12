Sand Land has one exit date official, announced with a trailer from Bandai Namco: the game, based on a series created by Akira Toriyama, will be available on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series

Shown last month with a video dedicated to Uniride, Sand Land will catapult us into a post-apocalyptic worldarid and covered in sand, in which a young prince of Hell, Beelzebub, decides to help an elderly sheriff in his search for a legendary spring.