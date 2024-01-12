Sand Land has one exit date official, announced with a trailer from Bandai Namco: the game, based on a series created by Akira Toriyama, will be available on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series
Shown last month with a video dedicated to Uniride, Sand Land will catapult us into a post-apocalyptic worldarid and covered in sand, in which a young prince of Hell, Beelzebub, decides to help an elderly sheriff in his search for a legendary spring.
The editions
It will be possible to purchase Sand Land in different editions:
Standard Edition (physical or digital)
- A copy of the game.
- Pre-order bonus downloadable content “Survivalist Camo Pack”: customize vehicles with three special colors. Colors can be applied to all customizable vehicles.
Deluxe Edition (digital)
- A copy of the game.
- Pre-order bonus downloadable content “Survivalist Camo Pack”: customize vehicles with three special colors. Colors can be applied to all customizable vehicles.
- Downloadable content “My Room Furniture Set: Military Base”.
- Downloadable content “My Room Furniture Set: Hideout”.
- “Speed Demon Pack” DLC – Tank weapons and six consumables.
- “Beelzebub Decal Set” DLC – Five tank stickers.
Collector's Bundle (physical, Bandai Namco Store exclusive)
- A copy of the game
- Pre-order bonus downloadable content “Survivalist Camo Pack”: customize vehicles with three special colors. Colors can be applied to all customizable vehicles.
- Customizable Beelzebub figurine exclusively for the game, created by SH Figurarts.
