Hours before going to the final of the Copa del Rey that will be played this Saturday night (10:00 p.m.) in Seville, with the duel between Madrid and Osasuna, Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are present at the coronation ceremony of Carlos III in the United Kingdom. They have arrived at Westminster Abbey around 11:00 am after leaving the embassy, ​​located in the Chelsea neighborhood, the official residence of the monarchs in London.

The Kings have entered the temple together with other royal families, on a rainy day, and occupied their seats together with the rest of the monarchies, in front of the block that houses the representatives of the Commonwealth and invited heads of state. Felipe VI has chosen a military uniform for the occasion, as he already did when he attended the funeral of Isabel II. For her part, Letizia has chosen a fuchsia outfit with an original headdress.

The Spanish sovereigns were on Friday night at the welcome reception that Carlos III organized for the representatives of the royal houses. They arrived separately, Felipe from Lugo, after attending the Talent Tour event, while Queen Letizia traveled from Madrid and appeared in a pistachio green Victoria Beckham dress, winking at British fashion.