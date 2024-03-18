Monday, March 18, 2024, 3:53 p.m.



Updated 5:54 p.m.

Last Friday, King Felipe VI visited his daughter, Princess Leonor, during the maneuvers carried out by the cadets of the General Military Academy. The monarch traveled to the National Training Center of San Gregorio, in Zaragoza, where he held a meeting with the members of the 22nd Company of the academy and witnessed, in the company of the different commanders, the different tests carried out by the cadets.



King Felipe VI at the San Gregorio Training Center, Zaragoza House of HM the King

