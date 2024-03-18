Details of HS | The government is considering a small return to SAK

According to HS sources, the government hopes that the response to the reform of local bargaining will prompt SAK to negotiate the salary model and end the strikes.

Government is considering a small response to the employee organization SAK in order to end the political strikes, Helsingin Sanomat's sources say.

The solution may be found in local agreement, the board's draft proposal aimed at expanding it is in the opinion round.

The government is exploring whether, by changing the draft of the local agreement, it would be possible to persuade SAK to the negotiating table to build a so-called export-led wage model with other labor market organizations.

Going into wage model negotiations would practically mean that SAK would no longer organize new strikes.

Open it is not known what kind of concessions the government would be ready for in local agreements.

According to the sources, the board has not made a proposal to the SAK, but on the contrary expects that the SAK will make new proposals for the board to consider during the statement round.

The government is trying to find a compromise in local bargaining that the employer's interest organization Suomen Yrittäjät could also live with. The changes to the presentation draft would therefore not necessarily be very large.

On the other hand, the response should be enough for SAK that the organization definitely agrees, starts negotiating the wage model and ends the strike.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) referred to palpation In an interview with MTV Uutisten on Saturday.

“Minister of Labour Arto Satonen and his Secretary of State [Mika] A twitch are constantly going over the proposal for local agreement that is in the opinion round with all parties, and a new solution is then made based on it. So yes, there is room for negotiation,” Orpo said.

He directly called on the employee side to be active in order to resolve the tense situation.

“The trick is that you are now trying to influence the presentation of local agreements. Gives a statement, is in contact with Labor Minister Satose, can be in contact with me. We'll see how the final show turns out. Another way is for everyone to join the Finnish labor market model negotiations.”

of SAK chairman Jarkko Eloranta reacts to Orpo's statements with hope but with reservations.

“If a new solution on local bargaining is made, it would be desirable that the government would not do it unilaterally and solely from its own starting points. But the labor market partners would be involved in the design until the end,” Eloranta tells HS.

He does not want to comment on the groping going on behind the scenes.

Prime Minister Orpo declined a request for comment.

Possible an agreement on changes to local bargaining is unlikely to come about quickly, at least not so quickly that SAK would prematurely end its ongoing strikes on the export industry until the end of this week.

Instead, SAK's board will discuss in its meeting on Tuesday about new industrial action. There will not necessarily be decisions about such things. The meeting's agenda includes “current affairs”.

Orphan the board knows that local agreement is perhaps the single most important problem point in the board's program for SAK.

The expansion of local bargaining means that the flexible possibilities of collective agreements will also be used in unorganized companies, i.e. companies that do not belong to employers' unions.

In the future, these companies could also agree with the personnel representative within the framework of the collective agreement, for example, about paid or unusual working hours below the basic level.

The dispute now primarily concerns who in unorganized companies is allowed to represent the personnel in negotiations.

In the draft of the government's presentation, a shop steward who belongs to a trade union could only represent trade union members in negotiations, because typically only they have been able to participate in choosing him.

All employees, on the other hand, could be represented by a trust representative who is not part of the union, in the selection of which the entire staff could have participated.

SAK would like the shop steward to be the primary employee representative also in unorganized companies. The organization is concerned that an otherwise unorganized employer could, if it wished, override the shop steward chosen by the staff as a bargaining partner.

In addition, in SAK's opinion, the shop steward should be able to represent the entire staff when negotiating a local agreement, even when only some of the workplace's employees belong to a trade union.

If, on the other hand, there is no shop steward elected at the workplace, SAK would also be ready to accept a shop steward who is not part of the union as a staff representative as part of a compromise.

SAK's proposal does not work for Suomen Yrittä. In the organization's opinion, it would be undemocratic if a shop steward chosen by the minority could represent the entire staff in an unorganized company.

It may be difficult for the government to make such changes to the draft presentation that is in the opinion round that would satisfy both SAK and Suomen Yrittäji. Finding a solution is still not impossible, the board believes.

To the government the reason for making a small liability income for SAK would be to build a so-called export-led salary model.

The government strives to guarantee that the maximum size of salary increases in Finland is basically determined by the export industries.

The government program contains a draft law that would prevent the national conciliator and conciliation boards from offering other sectors higher wage increases than the export sectors have agreed to.

The government knows that the law change will be complicated to implement. It wants to get the labor market organizations to negotiate the salary model among themselves, so that there is no need for a change in the law.