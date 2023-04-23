A 35-year-old who jumped into the sea yesterday afternoon to rescue two minors in distress due to the current has drowned. His body was found around 3pm today after it had been missing since yesterday afternoon, when he intervened to carry out the rescue.

He entered the water from Gelsomineto beach on the coast of Avola, in the province of Syracuse. The two boys, also thanks to his help, managed to return to shore.

Soon after, however, traces of the 35-year-old were lost. This afternoon his lifeless body was recovered by divers sent from Reggio Calabria for research.