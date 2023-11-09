PSOE-JUNTS AGREEMENT The Spanish Socialist Workers Party and Junts per Catalunya confirm that the current political situation allows for reaching an agreement to open a new stage and contribute to resolving the historical conflict over the political future of Cataloniaeven starting from divergent positions, develop a dynamic for its resolution in terms different from those of the last legislature and seek governability during the 15th legislature taking into account the composition of the Cortes Generales resulting from the elections held on July 23, 2023.

1. BACKGROUND In recent years, an important part of Catalan society has participated in a great mobilization in favor of independence. This period cannot be understood without the ruling of the Constitutional Court of 2010, fundamentally following an appeal by the PP against the Statute. approved by the Parliament, by the Cortes Generales and in a referendum. With the approval of a new Statute, Catalan society, which endorsed it, sought both the recognition of Catalonia as a nation and the solution to the limitations of self-government and the accumulated deficits. Claims and demands with a deep historical background and that have taken different forms since the New Plant Decrees abolished the constitutions and secular institutions of Catalonia. Claims where linguistic, cultural and institutional issues have played a prominent role, especially in periods in which they were subject to severe legal limitation and even prohibition or active persecution. The historical and political complexity of these issues has meant that a relevant part of Catalan society has not felt identified with the current political system in Spain. The ruling of the TC in 2010 meant that today Catalonia is the only autonomous community with a statute that has not been voted entirely by its citizens. As a reaction, there was a large protest demonstration and, since 2015, absolute pro-independence parliamentary majorities have been repeated in the Parliament in successive regional elections, as well as massive pro-independence mobilizations. In that period, different proposals were approved by the Parliament and the Government of Catalonia on tax matters, as well as the request for the delegation of competence for the authorization of referendums or the organization of a consultation under the protection of an autonomous law. Unfortunately, the governments of that time did not favor political negotiation and none of these proposals, made out of loyalty and the current legal framework, were considered. See also Omikron on the advance: Lauterbach calls the end of the pandemic "naive" After these events, the Catalan institutions promoted, first, a popular consultation on November 9, 2014 and, later, an independence referendum on October 1, 2017 —both suspended and later annulled by the TC— with massive participation in favor of the independence of Catalonia. The Government’s attempt to prevent the referendum gave rise to images that shocked us all inside and outside our borders. All of this led to the approval of article 155 of the EC, by which the dissolution of the Parliament was decreed, the dismissal of the Catalan Government and the early call of elections, which once again gave an absolute majority to the pro-independence parties. And as a result of As a result, multiple legal cases were initiated, many of them still unresolved, affecting a large number of people. These judicial cases have had a relevant political impactas well as various resolutions of international organizations, such as the Working Group on Arbitrary Detentions, the United Nations Human Rights Committee, the Court of Justice of the European Union, the European Court of Human Rights or the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

2. HISTORICAL OPPORTUNITY This synthetic account of events objectively accredits the profound divergences that have existed and that have given rise to a conflict that only democratic politics can channel to seek a solution, given that, six years later, the underlying issue remains unresolved. And, despite the structural discrepancies that exist given the distance between our national projects, We are prepared to open a new stage in which, based on respect and recognition of the other, a political and negotiated solution to the conflict is sought. PSOE and Junts assume that based on the result of the general elections on July 23, there is an opportunity that they must and have the will to take advantage of responsibly. The resolution must be negotiated and agreed upon and therefore it is up to the actors to whom the polls have given this possibility to try. For this reason, PSOE and Junts are committed to negotiation and agreements as a method of conflict resolution and agree to seek a set of pacts that contribute to resolving the historical conflict over the political future of Catalonia. See also National vs. Melgar, LIVE: Pabón's double gives peace of mind to the green These agreements must respond to the majority demands of the Parliament of Catalonia which, according to the Statute (which has the character of an organic law), legitimately represents the people of Catalonia.