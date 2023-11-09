Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 9:04

With the increase in default rates, financial institutions’ provisions were increased and remained above expected losses. “Estimates from the BC indicate that the greater constitution of provisions maintained a comfortable level of provisioning to support expected credit losses”, assessed the Central Bank through the Financial Stability Report (REF) for the first half of 2023, released this Thursday- fair, 9.

According to the document, financing to the real economy continued to slow down, in line with the monetary policy cycle and the perception of credit risk. The BC mentions that the high leverage of families and high interest rates contributed to the continued slowdown in credit to Individuals (PFs). In the case of Legal Entities (PJs), the banking portfolio grows at increasingly lower rates in all sectors, with emphasis on the reduction in credit to large companies.

For these companies, according to the REF, the capital market remains a relevant source of financing. The BC detected that financial institutions reduced their risk appetite, but assessed that the scenario “still requires caution”. In relation to PFs, the monetary authority highlighted that credit continued to slow down in the most risky types, such as credit cards and non-payroll loans. “The criteria for granting credit to families have become more restrictive due to recent losses”, he analyzed.

Regarding companies, the report highlighted that, despite the slowdown in credit growth, there is no significant change in the estimated quality of concessions. He considered, however, that this factor demands attention given the pressure on the payment capacity of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).