Following Lyon’s victory over Barcelona in the most recent UEFA Women’s Champions League final, we take a brief look at the keys behind the success that saw this French team claim European glory for the eighth time. Something that is not a coincidence at all. There are their motives and reasons behind it and here at 90min we tell you a little more about the background of this Lyon team.
Lyon have exceptional players in their team every season without fail and this year has been no exception, as Christiane Endler, Wendie Renard, Amandine Henry, Ada Hegerberg, Catarina Macario and Delphine Cascarino were some of the players who had an outstanding performance in this tournament.
Bringing back Ada Hegerberg in time was definitely a very important factor for this team to have a better chance of winning the title, and it’s not that without her they couldn’t win a UEFA Champions League, but having the competition’s all-time top scorer in your ranks should certainly give you an edge over the rest.
The project and commitment of OL Lyon has been something very solid and real for years. The titles and successes that they have been reaping over the years are just the fruit of a long-term project that they have been working on for many years and that made them pioneers of women’s soccer at club level. Not for nothing today can they say they have eight UEFA Champions League titles, something no other team comes even close to equaling.
