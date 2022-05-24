The National Treasury reported this Tuesday, 24th, that, due to the strike by the agency’s employees, which began on Monday, 23rd, publications and press conferences referring to the monthly reports of the Public Debt and the Treasury’s Results for the month of April.

The disclosures were scheduled for the 25th and 30th of May, respectively.

The balance of the Treasury Direct for April is also suspended.

“We will inform you in advance when the calendar resumes,” the Treasury said.

Despite this, the disclosures of documents with legal provision on May 31 are maintained. The Treasury confirmed the publication on the last day of the month of the Quarterly Report on Guaranteed Credit Operations (RQG); Summary Report of the Federal Budget Execution (RREO of the Union); Federal Fiscal Management Report (RGF da União) Bulletin of Subsidies from the National Treasury under the PSI and BNDES Loans; Assessment Report on Compliance with Fiscal Targets; and Decree on Budgetary and Financial Programming.