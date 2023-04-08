Football | Helmarit continued his successful year in Slovakia – Korpela repelled the worst

Katariina Kosola scored Finland’s only goal of the match.

Finland the women’s national football team continued its successful year on Good Friday, when it defeated Slovakia 1-0 in an away match in Senec.

He scored the only goal of the match in the second half in the 69th minute Katariina Kosola.

The game was well under Finland’s control after the opening goal. Olga Ahtinen the corner kick was to sink directly into Slovakia’s goal in the 78th minute.

Slovakia got to try to equalize from the penalty kick in the 85th minute, when the referee deemed Natalia Kuika to have fouled the Slovakian player. Jana Vojtekova shot from the spot, but the goalkeeper who skippered the Finnish team Tinja-Riikka Korpela repelled.

Slovakia forced Finland to a 1–1 draw in the last World Cup qualifiers. This year, Finland has won all four games it has played.

Finland, or Helmarit, will face Slovakia again on the away field on Monday.