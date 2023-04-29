Deportivo Cruz Azul has as one of its objectives to reinforce its central defense for the Apertura 2023 tournament and they have begun to analyze their options and as usual several names have come up, but recently they have been linked to an element of Santos Laguna, the South American Felix Torres.
The Ecuadorian currently has a contract with those from the Comarca Lagunera, but the Torreón team could be willing to negotiate his departure. On the other hand, signing him would not be cheap for the Machine.
Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti He has put defense and attack as a priority in reinforcements for the next tournament. Various rumors have already emerged regarding the players who could reach the cement box, but with nothing certain. Now Felix Torres joins the roster, a player who has been instrumental with the Warriors.
Journalist Luis Jimenez of multimedia told in a live that Cruz Azul has its sights on Felix Torres. He clarified that there are no negotiations in this regard, but the Machine would look for towers when the transfer period begins.
In this contest, towers He has played 15 of 16 possible games with Santos. His level in Clausura 2023 has not been the best due to the level of the team in general. However, towers He is considered one of the best defenders in Ecuador, so much so that he was in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and started the three games that his team played.
Felix He has a contract with Santos until June 2025 and is valued at 6 million eurosa fairly high figure for what the celestials have paid in recent times, so it will be a matter of time before we know how this situation ends.
