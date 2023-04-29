The religious began this Friday, April 28, a three-day visit to the European nation. In a speech before the country’s leaders, Pope Francis called attention to the lack of initiatives to achieve peace in Ukraine and pointed out the role of European nations in receiving those who migrate for a better future.

It is his first trip after being hospitalized for respiratory problems last March. Pope Francis returned to the pilgrimage, this time for three days in Hungary.

Upon arrival in the European nation, Francisco did not go down the stairs attached to the aircraft, an elevator took him to the ground, where he preferred to use a cane instead of the wheelchair in which he is usually seen. He was expected by a large group of children, youth and religious leaders to welcome him.

Immediately afterwards, he went to the Sándor Palace, where the offices and official residence of the President of the Republic are located. The Head of State, Katalin Novak, and the Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, were waiting for him there.

When speaking in front of the country’s leaders, the Bishop of Rome referred to peace. “It seems that we are witnessing the sad decline of that dream of peace,” said the pontiff, referring to a world that seems to leave the “passionate search for a community policy and the strengthening of multilateral relations”.

“Zones of influence are delimited, differences are accentuated, nationalism grows and judgments and language harden (…) At an international level, it even seems that politics works more to arouse emotions than to solve problems, since the maturity reached after the horrors of the war it gives way to a regression towards a kind of adolescent belligerence”, emphasized the Holy Father.

In this sense, the Pope directed his speech towards the current conflict that affects the east of the European continent: the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “I wonder, thinking especially of the war-torn Ukraine, where are the creative efforts for peace?”.

The immigration issue on Francis’ tour

Before, the religious made a call to attention to the nations of the bloc. “It is vital, then, to recover the European spirit: the illusion and vision of its founders, who were statesmen capable of looking beyond their time, beyond national borders and immediate needs, and generating forms of diplomacy able to pursue unity, not aggravate divisions”, he pointed out.

Pope Francis and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Sándor Palace square in Budapest, Friday, April 28, 2023. © Andrew Medichini, Associated Press

Francisco also had words against nationalism, in a signal to the political current of Viktor Orban. He considered that he thinks of a Europe that does not “fall prey to self-referential populism, nor does it resort to a fluid supranationalism”, rather “insipid that loses sight of the life of its peoples”.

The head of the Vatican State held meetings with President Novak and Prime Minister Orban. In the meeting with the head of government, the press highlighted the words of the prime minister before beginning the talks.

“We fight to maintain the Christian way”, said Viktor Orban, “and this is a very difficult fight in this current Europe and in this war that cries out for peace”.

This was also the same line of speech of President Katalin Novak. “Hungarians, as well as millions of people around the world, see in you a man of peace. We hope that you will speak to Kiev and Moscow, to Washington, Brussels, Budapest and to all those without whom there can be no peace.”, stressed the president.

Migration on the table

Europe is a frequent destination for those fleeing poverty, armed conflicts and other situations that make them migrate irregularly. In this sense, Pope Francis and the head of the Hungarian Executive have different points of view.

Orban’s government erected a steel fence in the border area with Serbia with the aim of preventing Hungary from becoming a “nation of migrants”, a term it uses to refer to other European countries.

In this framework, the leader of the Catholic Church quoted Saint Stephen, founder of Christian Hungary.

“Those who profess themselves to be Christians (…) are called to bear witness and unite with all to cultivate a humanism inspired by the Gospel and walk two fundamental paths: recognizing ourselves as beloved children of a father and loving one another as brothers and sisters. In this sense, Saint Stephen bequeathed to his son extraordinary words of brotherhood when he told her that those who arrive with different languages ​​and customs ‘adorn the country,’ the pope said.

“I’m still alive”

One of the issues that concentrates the attention of the faithful of the Church is the health of Francisco.

On the way to Hungary, in the usual meeting he has with the press on the plane, the religious had fun with the subject. “Stubborn weeds never die.” “I’m alive,” he joked. “I’m going well, but slowly,” he said at another time.

After the meeting with the authorities, the pope met with bishops, priests, deacons, among other actors in pastoral life.

On Saturday, Francis is expected to meet with refugees and low-income people. Young people will also have a space with the pontiff.

On Sunday he will hold a mass and before returning to the Vatican he will meet with members of the cultural and university sector.

With EFE and Reuters