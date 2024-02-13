The rains allow the water reserve to increase by 553 cubic hectometres, which stands at 51.12% of its capacity, slightly above a year ago (50.68%).
Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 2:40 p.m.
Storm Karlotta has slightly relieved the national water reserve and its rains have injected 553 cubic hectometers into all of the Spanish reservoirs, which is 1% more than a week ago. According to the bulletin that the Ministry of Ecological Transition (Miteco) publishes…
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#Karlotta #storm #improves #southern #reservoirs #Catalans #continue #decline
Leave a Reply