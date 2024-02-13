The rains allow the water reserve to increase by 553 cubic hectometres, which stands at 51.12% of its capacity, slightly above a year ago (50.68%).

Canales Reservoir, in Granada, belonging to the Guadalquivir Basin. The reservoir is at 47% of its capacity and has gained one cubic hectometer of water in seven days.

Storm Karlotta has slightly relieved the national water reserve and its rains have injected 553 cubic hectometers into all of the Spanish reservoirs, which is 1% more than a week ago. According to the bulletin that the Ministry of Ecological Transition (Miteco) publishes…

