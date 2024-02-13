Warhorse Studios has announced that Kingdom Come: Deliverance he passed it 6 million copies sold. The information was shared on the occasion of the game's sixth anniversary.

Everything was revealed via the official social profiles of Warhorse Studios. You can see the official message below, accompanied by an image composed of artwork, the logo and the fundamental information of the announcement.

The tweetreads, precisely: “Happy anniversary of Kingdom Come: Deliverance everyone! We are proud to announce that Kingdom Come: Deliverance has passed the milestone of 6 million copies. We wouldn't be here if it weren't for you… so a big THANK YOU !”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance had sold more than 4 million copies at the end of 2021. It then sold another two million copies in the space of just over two years, thus maintaining the pace.