Warhorse Studios has announced that Kingdom Come: Deliverance he passed it 6 million copies sold. The information was shared on the occasion of the game's sixth anniversary.
Everything was revealed via the official social profiles of Warhorse Studios. You can see the official message below, accompanied by an image composed of artwork, the logo and the fundamental information of the announcement.
The tweetreads, precisely: “Happy anniversary of Kingdom Come: Deliverance everyone! We are proud to announce that Kingdom Come: Deliverance has passed the milestone of 6 million copies. We wouldn't be here if it weren't for you… so a big THANK YOU !”
Kingdom Come: Deliverance had sold more than 4 million copies at the end of 2021. It then sold another two million copies in the space of just over two years, thus maintaining the pace.
What game is Kingdom Come: Deliverance?
Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a action role-playing game set in the Middle Ages. We are in Bohemia, in the heart of Europe, after the death of Charles IV. We play the role of the son of a blacksmith who loses his family due to a civil war and ends up in the service of Radzig Kobyla, a feudal lord who is opposing the invasion.
The game tries to be the most realistic possible with a non-linear story and a complex combat system, both hand-to-hand and from a distance.
