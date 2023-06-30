The juicy figure that Cardiff must pay to Nantes for the transfer of a deceased player

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Image by Emiliano Sala.
Image by Emiliano Sala.
Fifa has already announced its verdict.
The Fifa has ordered the Cardiff to pay the transfer agreed with Nantes for the Argentine striker Emiliano Sala, died four years ago when he was traveling by plane to sign his transfer with the Welsh club, the lawyers of the team of the French league 1.
Cardiff “must pay” a little more than 11 million euros (about 12 million dollars) corresponding to the last two installments of the transfer by Sala, agreed at 17 million euros by both clubs, as decided by the competent chamber of the Football Court from Fifa.
The Welsh club had already paid 6 million euros after a first decision by the Fifa court in favor of Nantes and the subsequent dismissal of the appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS).
On January 21, 2019, Emiliano Sala died in the accident of the small plane that was taking him from Nantes to Cardiff to join his new team.
“FC Nantes is pleased with this new victory against Fifa. The club sees its rights respected in this way. After four years of process, it is expected that the Cardiff City F.C. Please finally respect your financial commitments and put an end to this judicial ferocity,” lawyers for the French club Jérôme Marsaudon and Louis-Marie Absil told AFP.
Since the accident occurred, Cardiff has been fighting to avoid having to pay what was agreed for the transfer of Sala, arguing that the deal was not fully closed.
In addition, it claims 100 million euros from Nantes for the loss of income caused by the death of the Argentine striker.
AFP
