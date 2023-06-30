On July 7, the FIGC will have to issue the verdicts after the opinions of the commissions that verify infrastructures and payments

Valerio Piccioni – Rome

Reggina outside, Lecco inside. There is no official confirmation yet, but the trend of predictions in the last few hours shouldn’t change. The companies would have already been warned and therefore the race to appeal has virtually started. There will be time until July 5th at 7 pm, then the two commissions – the “infrastructural” one and the Covisoc which deals with accounts and economic-financial balance – will meet on the 6th and complete the opinion (significant but not binding) which the federal council will unveil at its meeting on 7.

queen out — The Calabrian club is excluded, obviously it must be remembered that in addition to the federal appeal there will be one to the Guarantee College, the TAR and the State Council, by virtue of the missing payments to the Treasury for 757 thousand euros, but also of the incentives to leave 651 thousand euros. In both cases, Reggina would have been faithful to the provisions of the plan approved by the bankruptcy court, the so-called “homologous”, however skipping the deadlines of the Football Federation and the “specificity” of the sports system. Furthermore, the “external” deadlines provided for payments “by” and not “on”, therefore – this is the reasoning that Covisoc would have made – there would have been no contradiction between the two indications. Now it will be necessary to understand on which line the defense will be set. A defense which, however, will not be able to add supplementary cards, but only illustrate the behaviors held. At this point, there would be the readmission of Brescia which could be sanctioned on 7 July. But it is still the beginning of the story which, we repeat, will have to face new judicial stages, inside (College of Guarantee for Sport) and outside (Tar and Council of State) sports justice. See also Danilo, Allegri's irreducible: charisma and sacrifices, but the renewal is stalled

lick admitted — Instead, there would have been the green light for Lecco. The problem was known and concerned the late arrival of some documents certifying the availability of the Euganeo stadium in Padua as a “home” for the Lombards in the future Serie B. The deadline of 20 June was considered “peremptory”, but was set in the presence of another calendar (the one that foresaw the playoff final on 11 and not 18 June, as actually happened after the postponement decided to wait for the decisions on Siena). This must have convinced the “commissioners” to agree with the newly promoted who will therefore go to play in Veneto waiting to be able to have all the requisites for the facility where she had so far played in Serie C. Probable at this point is an appeal by Perugia, the second “potential” readmitted. In Serie C, in addition to the already known cases of Pordenone’s renunciation and Siena’s rejection, Brindisi would be at least temporarily excluded. See also Sponsored journalism... (Último tango, opinion)