Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The judo team will participate in the Grand Masters Championship, which will be held in Jerusalem from December 20-22, with the participation of 395 players, including 36 of the most prominent players in the world. The Japan national team is at the top of the world rankings, along with our first team and the Moroccan national team, representing Arab Judo.

The injury prevented our player, Aram, from participating in the under-90 kg competitions, so that our participation in the upcoming Jerusalem Championship will be determined by two players, namely Pasha, who participates in the under-81 kg competitions, and Dhofar in the under-100 kg competition. The two players completed their readiness for the new challenge, looking forward to reaping more points , which contributes to increasing their classification to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which is planned by the Wrestling and Judo Federation headed by Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari.

The International Judo Federation identified the first ranked players after the Tokyo Grand Slam tournament, and the gold medalists in the upcoming Jerusalem Championship will get 1800 points, enough to ensure the approach to the next Olympics, after the Olympic qualifying qualifiers began last June, through the Grand Slam Championship (Ulan Batur) in the capital of the Republic of Mongolia, which returned to host the International Judo Federation championships following the agreement signed in the UAE on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Championship 2022, between the International Judo Federation and the Mongolian Judo Federation, and since then each of the world judo tournaments is an important stage in the career of every athlete Participant to gain more qualification points.