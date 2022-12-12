The Gen3 era of Formula E officially kicks off in Valencia with pre-season testing, scheduled for 13-16 December. After several months dedicated to the development and fine-tuning of the third generation of Formula E, the eleven teams entered for Season 9 will compete for the first time during three days of timed sessions. A series of key tests, to which DS-Penske approaches with the most successful formation on the grid, with Stoffel Vandoorne, reigning world champion, and Jean-Eric Vergne, the only double champion in the category.

Just on the eve of the pre-season tests, Oliver Turvey was named reserve driver for the teamas well as a sports consultant. With a background in Formula 1 as a development driver and protagonist in Formula E for eight seasons, the Briton will bring his extensive experience to the team and will take the wheel of the DS E-TENSE FE23 should one of the drivers be unavailable. Eugenio FranzettiDS Performance director, commented on the news as follows: “Over the last few months we have been working on the development of our DS E-TENSE FE23. The development of this third generation of Formula E required a lot of investment from the entire team who focused on the smallest details. The tests in Valencia are therefore crucial because we will be competing against the other teams for the first time! Furthermore, we are delighted to welcome Oliver Turvey as reserve driver and sports adviser. His great experience in Formula E will strengthen our super line-up which is already very strong! »

The team principal also spoke on the news Jay Penske: “Oliver brings not only incredible credentials to the team but also a keen racing spirit. He has all the qualities we were looking for for this role. He has experience and has shown his talent in recent seasons. We look forward to working with him for Season 9 and beyond.” The interested party could not fail to express himself, Oliver Turvey: “I am delighted to join DS P ENSKE as a reserve driver and sports adviser. It is a real privilege to be part of a championship winning team and one of the producers of most successful in the history of the FE. I look forward to working closely with JEV, Stoffel and the entire team and sharing my experience from the series to help them fight for more titles as the Gen3 era begins. »