The Judiciary investigates Judge Eloy Velasco for saying that Irene Montero “will never learn from her Mercadona ATM”

The General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has opened an information procedure against Judge Eloy Velasco, current candidate for the presidency of the National Court, for his disqualifications against the MEP and former Minister of Equality Irene Montero. Specifically, the magistrate assured that “Irene Montero will never learn from her Mercadona ATM, nor will she be able to teach others.”

This was his complete sentence, spoken during a conference on November 13 and for which the CGPJ is investigating him, as he announced. InfoLibre on November 9: “Suddenly they thought they were showing us the world. They tried to explain to us what consent is… To a jurist, who has known what consent is since Roman Law. And the express, and the tacit consent, and the consequent acts. And a thousand more things that Irene Montero will never learn from her Mercadona ATM, nor will she be able to teach the rest of us.”

The promoter of the CGPJ Disciplinary Action, Ricardo Conde, has initiated these proceedings as a prior step to deciding whether or not to open disciplinary proceedings. In addition, legal sources cited by the Europa Press agency point out that the informative diligence is a “usual” procedure that is carried out every time a complaint is received – “this year there are about 600” – to determine if there is disciplinary matter and if it is appropriate or do not open file.

The promoter has acted after receiving a complaint from an individual following the statements that Judge Velasco made about Podemos in a conference on November 13, which were later recorded in a video published by El País.

Montero responded to the judge of the National Court on social networks after his intervention at said conference was published. “From cashier to judge Velasco: follow the law and start studying,” he said through a message on ‘X’ to add that this specific training for judges is mandated by law and stated by the UN. “Stereotypes can cause judges to misinterpret laws or apply them incorrectly,” he added.

This Monday, he published another message on