02/27/2025



Updated at 8:09 p.m.





After the frustrating draw in the added time with Mallorca, which prevented him from adding his second consecutive victory for the first time this season, an achievement that continues to resist, the Seville FC This Saturday faces a new home exit, in this case to face the Ray Vallecano in match corresponding to day 26 of LaLiga EA Sports. The Nervionans accredit 32 points compared to the 35 of the franjirrojos, which begin the weekend in the European zone, in the sixth place. We tell you all the details of the match and how to see it and follow it.

Where to see the ray – Sevilla: in which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

El Rayo – Sevilla on the 26th day of LaLiga EA Sports will be offered live by Gol Play (Dial 74 in Movistar and 137 in Orange), Canal Sur TV, Movistar LaLiga TV 2 (Dial 57 in Movistar and 114 in Orange) and LaLiga Tv Bar (Dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Rayo – Sevilla: date, day, schedule, stadium and where you play

The ray – Sevilla is played This Saturday, March 1 at 4:15 p.m. In the Vallecas stadium.

How to follow Ray – Seville

The encounter between Rayists and Sevillists can be followed by two online routes. First, from Progullodenervion.com, where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC of Seville. On both websites, apart from the collision, statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this LaLiga EA Sports 2024-2025 can be read.









Everything to know about Rayo – Sevilla

A Nyland error in the extension time was the trigger for the tables signed by Sevilla against Mallorca. A draw that left a most bitter aftertaste between the Sevillista fans Because a victory would have allowed pepper to get fully into the struggle for European positions. It is complicated that they can make that quality jump since in the whole season they have not been able to spinning two consecutive wins. A ballast that joins its running in Sánchez-Pizjuán, far from being the forty of yesteryear: only twelve goals has added Sevilla in Nervión, where he has not won since December, in the farewell of Navas. Since then, three draws to a bit with the Valencia, Espanyol and Mallorcain addition to the hard defeat embedded with Barcelona. Sevilla, in any case, is closer to the sixth place, the Ray Precisely, that of the descent although many fans continue to calculate with the low zone.

Sevilla faces this clash with several absences. They will not be due to injury Gudelj, Nianzou, Lokonka or Akor Adams. These last two have returned to work this week, although individually. The Belgian is closer to returning than the Nigerian striker, who is not expected until after the March break. Gudelj, meanwhile, suffers a muscular problem that already prevented him from playing last Monday and also disables it for this clash in the capital of Spain. Little is doubt and Sow It is located on the edge of the suspension, with four yellow, but does not have a sanction for a sevilla that must pay close attention to The defense of the ball stoppedas well as transitions in a field where games are usually seen with a lot of vertigo, round trip. The ray handles the ball well, with criteria, and usually puts in many difficulties all its adversaries in Vallecas.

How the ray arrives

He Ray It is completing a great season. Not in vain he held this last day the sixth place despite his defeat by the minimum at home with Villarreal. A party conditioned by the expulsion of Of fruits On the edge of rest. Before falling with Barcelona (1-0) and the Castellón (0-1), he accumulated up to three victories in a row after winning the Girona (2-1), the Leganés (0-1) and the Valladolid (1-0). He does not have plenty of goals (27 ha) but in defense he is showing the most solid (26 received). In Vallecas they have not won the Real Madrid or Atlético de Madrid, which did not pass from the tie. Apart from Frutos, the game is lost in Madrid ISI and camelfor injury. They are doubt Unai López, Raúl de Tomás and Jonathan Montiel. Embarba and Trejo point to the eleven holder.