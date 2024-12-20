The judge who convicted Juana Rivas for a possible hate crime in her Facebook messages is prosecuted

A court in Granada has decided to prosecute, and therefore leave at the doors of trial, magistrate Manuel Piñar, for a possible hate crime committed in several Facebook posts. The order explains that there are “solid indications” that he was the author of those messages and leaves it in the hands of the prosecution and the Prosecutor’s Office to open an oral trial against him. For now, Piñar has denied having been the author of those messages.

The Judiciary unanimously rejects compensating the judge who imprisoned Juana Rivas

The investigation attributes to Piñar several Facebook posts in which he allegedly used the term “feminazi swill” or illustrated with the comment “feminazi communism” information about a work trip that the former Minister of Equality Irene Montero made to New York. At another time he assured that there are “hundreds of cases of false complaints [de mujeres migrantes] seeking regularization.” Or he wrote “thieves, corrupt and on top of that with pride. Heirs of José María el Tempranito [sic]” accompanied by a photo of the former socialist president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

In one of the shared posts, posted by another user, he showed a photomontage of Sánchez with blood-stained handswho was accused of being “president thanks to being on his knees in front of the heirs of the murderers” of Gregorio Ordóñez, murdered in January 1995 by ETA. In another, Irene Montero was called “miserable” and in another it is suggested that she is an “asshole” due to a report from the Women’s Institute in which it is stated that men pollute more than women. He called her and Iglesias “xorizos” in another of his posts.

Manuel Piñar, the judge “obsessed” with Juana Rivas who insulted half the government



Now it will be the prosecution and the Prosecutor’s Office who present their briefs for the trial. From the representation of the lawyer Carlos Aránguez it has been announced that an indictment will be formulated for a hate crime against the magistrate.