The head of the Court of Instruction number 47 of Madrid, Adolfo Carretero, has rejected Íñigo Errejón’s claim to postpone his summons as a defendant for alleged crimes of sexual assault days after his complainant, actress Elisa Mouliaá, appears. So he will have to go on Thursday, just like her.

The case has been open since last October, when Judge Carretero opened the case after receiving the police report for the complaint that Mouliaá had filed at a Madrid police station in the middle of a storm due to the dissemination of anonymous stories that pointed to Errejón for practices that They could constitute crimes of sexual harassment and/or assault.

He, after a meeting with Sumar, announced his resignation and handed in his deputy’s certificate based on a writing in which he acknowledged that he may have engaged in some “toxic” behavior and justified it in terms of “patriarchal” dynamics and the fact that that he had been undergoing “psychological support” for “some time.”

However, the lawyer chosen by Mouliaá was not in a position to represent her, as she was in an advanced state of pregnancy and on medical leave, so she asked to postpone the declaration of the complainant and the accused. Finally, the judge decided to archive the case until the person who promoted it, which is her, was in a position to do so.









Errejón’s defense did not agree, wanted to move forward and accused Mouliaá and his defense of perpetrating a kind of procedural fraud to delay the bench sentence without his client being able to defend himself against what he said. classified as a “false complaint”. The magistrate listened to her reasons and reopened the matter, imposing on the actress to choose new representation and summoned them both this Thursday morning and it was the politician’s lawyer who requested a postponement so that she could prepare her defense in line with the statement she made. the actress

It has not been admitted, so both will have to go to court as planned. Mouliaá at 11 in the morning and Errejón, an hour and a half later.