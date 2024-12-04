The instructor Ismael Moreno also requests from the Interior the file of the appointment of the civil guard Rubén Villalba as attaché of the Spanish embassy in Venezuela



12/04/2024



Updated at 5:42 p.m.





The judge in the Koldo case has required the Civil Guard to send the file for which he granted the Order of Merit to the businessman investigated in the National Court, Víctor de Aldama.

In an order with which he responds to a request from the popular accusation Hazte Oír, the instructor addresses the Benemérita to provide the file that should contain the reasons why the insignia was granted to the commission agent in September 2022, with Fernando Grande-Marlaska at the head of the Ministry of the Interior.

