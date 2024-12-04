The Barça Foundation has presented the Solidarity Will, a plan that grants its members and supporters the possibility of granting part or all of their inheritance and investing it in a foundation project.

“The succession will be easy, cheap and reversible,” said Marta Segú, director of the Foundation. “It is enough to go to a notary and pay about 50 euros to donate the desired part,” said lawyer José María del Romero, an inheritance expert.

“This is a pioneering initiative in the world of football,” said the general director of the Barça Foundation, Marta Segú. To date in LaLiga there is only the precedent of Real Betis, also through its Foundation, as well as that of Manchester United “which does have greater visibility, but focuses on more local projects.”

From the Barça Foundation, the decision has been justified by “the demand of some members” to leave a social legacy that lasts over time and it has been clarified that the donations will be destined for the different activities of the same, without having nothing to do with any type of financial donation to the Barça club.

Regarding the general path of these donations, José María del Romero has explained that they have a great impact on the social world. “For example, in the Anglo-Saxon world, around £4 billion was collected in inheritances in 2023,” he said. He also recalled that the inheritances received by the Barça Foundation are tax-free, they are “exempt from inheritance taxes.”

The Barça Foundation has operated since 1994, when it was created by Josep Lluís Núñez as president. Currently, depending on the club’s budget – he receives 0.7% of it and 0.5% of the salaries of the first team players – and manages between 10 and 12 million euros.

Future projects include the organization of a charity gala at the end of next season or the beginning of the next at the new Spotify Camp Nou, as well as a retrospective photographic exhibition of these 30 years.