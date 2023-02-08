THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 2:43 p.m.



The head of the Investigating Court number 7 of Murcia agreed to ratify the provisional detention imposed by a Madrid court on the alleged pedophile Nacho Jacob, Count of Pozo Dulces, who has been investigated since May of last year for the alleged commission of crimes against sexual freedom of children under 16 years of age. Crimes against the Administration of Justice, threats and breach of precautionary measure have also been added.

The person investigated was arrested on July 19, 2022 and, once he was brought before the courts, the court on duty agreed to the precautionary measure of provisional detention, communicated and without bail, for crimes against the sexual freedom of minors under 16 years of age. Subsequently, on August 4, 2022, the competent court agreed to ratify the aforementioned provisional detention, evasible however with a bail of 40,000 euros.

The investigated person made the payment, for which he was provisionally released that same day with the prohibition to leave the national territory and to enter the judicial district of Murcia, appearances in court twice a month and a prohibition on approaching and communicating with the four minors injured victims.

On December 23, he was arrested again in Madrid, this time for crimes against the Administration of Justice and violation of a precautionary measure, for which the capital’s duty court agreed to admit him to provisional prison.

A measure that has now been ratified by the court that is directing the investigation of the case, understanding, as indicated by the prison order, that the person under investigation “knowing that he could not communicate with them -the minors-, neither directly nor through a third person , I do not hesitate to employ other people (…) to speak with them so that they testify in their favor, thus changing the tenor of their respective police statements, statements that directly incriminated them».

In the substantiation, the order refers to the contacts with the minors so that they memorize some questions written on four pages as a script and to the threats in case of not cooperating.

Consequently, the instructor justifies the maintenance of the precautionary measure of imprisonment, based on the risk provided for in art. 503.1.3º c) of the Criminal Procedure Law, that is, that “it can act against the legal assets of the victim”. Thus, the magistrate considers that the fact that the other three investigated are free, is not cause to annul the prison measure of Ignacio J., as requested by his defense, since he is “the one interested in the occurrence of a change in the police version of the victims and therefore who could continue with their strategy of threats and pressure against them».