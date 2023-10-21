This Friday, Judge Tanya Chutkan temporarily froze the gag order against former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), which she herself issued on Monday, and for which she was prohibited from insulting the prosecutor, to judicial personnel and witnesses in the case in which he is accused in Washington.



The district judge in this charge – for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 elections and promoting the assault on the Capitol – decided to suspend the order after Trump’s lawyers filed an appeal this week, considering that the decision imposes too much of a restriction. wide.

(Also: The New York Times compares Javier Milei to former US President Donald Trump.)

Thus, the magistrate gave the office of special prosecutor Jack Smith, who is studying the case, until Wednesday to present any opposition to said appeal.

Last Monday, the judge of the District of Columbia admitted the gag order requested by Smith to prevent Trump’s constant statements from interfering in the judicial process.

Chutkan decided to prohibit all parties involved in the case from issuing statements that attack the prosecutor, his staff, potential witnesses or any members of the court, including their families. Instead, he refused to restrict comments that disparage Joe Biden’s Administration or the Department of Justice, whom Trump accuses of conducting a “witch hunt” against him.

(Also: Trump ally temporarily withdraws his candidacy to preside over the Lower House: what’s next?).

Former US President Donald J. Trump (R) sits with his lawyer Christopher Kise (L) in a New York courtroom.

During the hearing, John Lauro, the former president’s lawyer, described the order as “censorship” and said that it is “impossible” to apply it because Trump is campaigning in the Republican primaries for the 2024 elections.

Trump, against whom four criminal charges weigh, has used social networks to criticize and insult prosecutors, judges, judicial personnel, witnesses and political rivals.

The Republican is accused in the District of Columbia of having tried to reverse the result of the 2020 elections that he lost against Joe Biden and of having instigated the assault on the Capitol by thousands of people to stop the ratification of the Democrat’s victory on the 6th. January 2021.

(Also: Jim Jordan: What does his second loss in the US House vote mean?)

Trump also faces indictment in New York for irregular payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, another in Florida for having taken classified documents from the White House without permission and another in Georgia for having tried to alter the electoral results in that state.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO