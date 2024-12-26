The judge investigating the attorney general summons as a witness the subordinate in charge of the case of Ayuso’s partner

Supreme Court Judge Ángel Hurtado, who is investigating the State Attorney General for an alleged crime of revealing secrets, has summoned prosecutor Julián Salto, in charge of the case of tax fraud and falsification of Alberto’s documents, as a witness on January 16. González Amador, partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The businessman González Amador, charged in a Madrid court, accuses the attorney general, Álvaro García Ortiz, of being behind the leak of an email published in several media outlets that showed that it was the lawyer of the investigated person who had proposed a pact to the Public Ministry, and not the other way around, as published by other media that echoed false information disseminated by Díaz Ayuso’s chief of staff.

In an order issued this Thursday, Hurtado assures that “it is necessary” to hear Salto because his testimony “was already relevant” to the decision of the Superior Court of Justice to file a reasoned statement against the attorney general and the provincial prosecutor. Julián Salto then gave a statement as a defendant, but the TSJM instructor declined to continue the investigation against him.

“Regardless of whether you may reiterate any of the aspects you have already stated, it is appropriate that you provide information in relation to the exchange of messages you had with the State Attorney General, as well as evaluate the offer you made to dump the emails.” emails and WhatsApp that he maintained with the State Attorney General’s Office,” the judge writes about Almudena Lastra’s witness statement.

Hurtado has also summoned as a witness the senior prosecutor of Madrid, Almudena Lastra, who, before the first investigator of the case, disassociated herself from a press release issued by the Prosecutor’s Office in which Miguel Ángel Rodríguez’s hoax was also denied. That press release gave rise to the case against the attorney general, since the accused businessman González Amador denounced that it affected his right of defense and denounced disclosure of secrets.

Ayuso’s partner plans to investigate the communications of four journalists from elDiario.es

Likewise, the press officers of the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office and the State Attorney General’s Office will also testify as witnesses on January 21. On January 9, several journalists related to the publication of the email that denied the Community of Madrid hoax were already summoned.