Judge Inmaculada Iglesias has summoned Alberto González Amador, partner of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to testify on February 7 as being investigated for two possible crimes of tax fraud and another of document falsification.

The summons comes after the Prosecutor’s Office urgently requested it, warning the Investigative Court Number 19 of Madrid that the investigation period was running out.

The employer’s statement has been suspended twice. First, on June 24 before being postponed due to the request of PSOE and Más Madrid, popular accusations, to study the possible inclusion of new crimes, later denied.

The second postponement was on November 29, the date on which González Amador did not testify because his defense filed an appeal requesting that suspension until it was decided to open a different piece for the commission of other crimes.