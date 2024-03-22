The Argentine team, world champion in Qatar 2022 led by its captain Lionel Messi on the field of play and coach Lionel Scaloni, who changed the face of the team from his mandate, already has new shirts for the future. which will be the 2024 Copa América, which will take place in the United States of America.
As expected, the designs are inspired by the historic achievement of the “Albiceleste” in the last World Cup, where they were crowned by beating France on penalties after 3 to 3 in regular time and extra time, and they are already causing a lot of fury among the fans of this team considering that everyone wants to be able to purchase the shirt, whether they are a starter or a substitute.
All versions of new t-shirt design of the largest selection are available on the official website of Adidas.
The masculine design with the same fabric that footballers wear It is available for $124,999while the official replica It costs $79,999. Meanwhile, the Argentine starting shirt in its women's version worth $69,999.
“The champions already have their new shirts. Always, life for the colors of our country #VamosArgentina,” wrote the official account along with the presentation video of the new shirt.
The starting shirt mix the classic albiceleste with gold details, symbolizing the glory achieved by defeating France. The design was presented at an event in which the players who won the championshipas well as new promises of Argentine football.
Meanwhile, the alternative shirt presents a bluish tone with metallic details and bright blue and white, in a tribute to the flags that accompany the fans in each game.
Both models carry the new AFA shield with three stars, in memory of the three world titles of the Argentine National Team. Besides, They keep the Sun of May at the top of the necksymbol of the connection with the history of the national team.
