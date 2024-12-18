The head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Badajoz, Beatriz Biedma, has demanded from the Badajoz Provincial Council more documentation regarding the provision of the job of David Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, brother of the President of the Government, given that he has not provided in any way complete the files you requested.

In a resolution to which ABC had access, it requests that this documentation “be completed as soon as possible” and specifically, that the complete file relating to the modification of David’s job title be sent to him in full. Sánchez, since his is the only one that has not been sent to the court despite being the object of the investigation.

“Unlike the others, the file relating to David Sánchez is not accompanied by the section relating to the ‘job description of functions’, which was not included in the previous documentation provided,” says the instructor. The missing document appeared in the index of the last batch of papers sent by the Documentation and yet it was missing.

Likewise, it requires the final approval of the draft Regulation regulating the procedure for the Approval, Review and Modification of the Job Relations of the Provincial Council of Badajoz and, on the other hand, the projects presented by two of the candidates for the position that David Sánchez ended up getting it because the files sent are damaged.









The instructor is collecting the missing documentation in the run-up to the Christmas break and with the perspective of the summonses of Sánchez and the president of the Provincial Council, Miguel Gallardo, next January, when she has scheduled a battery of summonses from investigators, experts and witnesses.

In this sense, the date has changed for four positions in that organization that had been summoned on January 10 and who, for various reasons, could not attend. His statements will take place on January 17.