12/18/2024



Updated at 5:16 p.m.





Judge Juan Carlos Peinado, who is investigating Begoña Gómez, the wife of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and who questioned her this morning, has asked the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard to verify, among the information provided by the Neutral Point on bank accounts and on the BBVA entity, if all the accounts appear in Gómez’s name or if there are any more.

He does so after Gómez complained, in a defense document, that the case has handled information from bank accounts that are in disuse and the parties appearing in the case have seen erroneous or outdated financial information, with balances almost to zero euros that he denies.

Regarding the bank accounts already identified in the investigation, the head of the Court of Instruction 41 of Madrid issues a judicial order to the banking entities “in order for them to report or facilitate all information, movements and balances contained in their databases relating to the accounts.” bank details reviewed during the period between December 1, 2019 and November 18, 2024. This information will be provided exclusively in computerized support and as established in “NORMA-43 issued by the Bank of Spain in appropriate cases,” can be read in the order issued by the instructor on December 12, to which ABC has had access.

On the other hand, Peinado has also requested the Instituto de Empresa (IE), where Gómez worked as head of its Africa Center, to justify all transfers, “with a specific indication of the bank entity and account number to which they are transferred.” “they make payments regarding the contract made by Instituto de la Empresa SL with María Begoña Gómez Fernández,” he stated in another ruling dated the 16th, also consulted.