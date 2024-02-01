In no time at all, the agreement was reached. The extraordinary summit of European leaders to convince Viktor Orban to break the impasse on the 50 billion aid to Ukraine did not turn into the feared showdown with Budapest, as was rumored on the eve. “It took some hard work,” assures a European source. And even a bit of creativity, given that before the actual Council, limited mini-summits were held in which the big names – France, Italy and Germany – worked hard. Palazzo Chigi did not hide its “satisfaction” at having been able to play a “protagonist” role in the mediation, recognized by the other partners. Thus, when the agreement reached the plenary session, the approval was instantaneous, with all due respect to those who even mentioned the use of Article 7 to remove the vote from Hungary. “It's a Cold War strategy: the atomic bomb is used for deterrence, certainly not to be used,” confided a diplomatic source who followed the negotiations closely. The truth is that when Orban realized that the 26 were really united, he looked for an exit strategy. The drop point suited everyone. The program for Ukraine – 33 billion in subsidized loans and 17 in subsidies between now and 2027 – it will therefore be subject to an “annual debate” and «if necessary in two years the European Council will invite the Commission to present a proposal for revision». Therefore, no vote (and no veto). Not only. To request the intervention of the blue-starred executive, unanimity will still be needed. “Basically nothing changes,” a senior official observed at the end of the day. Furthermore, the agreement is even welcomed by other countries, which overall do not consider it wrong to have “monitoring” given the delicate moment that Ukraine is experiencing.

Hungary was granted one more thing: the reminder, in writing, of the conclusions of the European Council of December 2020 on the conditionality mechanism. On one point in particular: the “proportionate” application of the instrument based on the degree of violation by a member country of the rule of law. For Orban, it could be the precursor to a future disbursement of a new tranche of European funds. For the EU it was just a reminder of what was agreed. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, praised Europe's ability to “remain united”. “Today's decision,” he said, “sends a message to the Ukrainians about our determination to support them, to Russia, so that we will not be intimidated, and also to the USA and Kiev's other allied partners.” It is no coincidence that Commission President Ursula von der Leyen then spoke on the phone with Joe Biden: now it is America's turn, for once, to chase after the EU.

Volodymyr Zelensky instead connected to “thank” the 27. But also to warn them. North Korea will provide “one million ammunition to Russia” and this too is a race that Europe “cannot afford to lose”. In short, Europe did its part despite the rather heavy atmosphere in the hours preceding the summit at Palazzo Berlaymont. The mediation work of individuals, Giorgia Meloni and Emmanuel Macron above all, was inserted in this context. On the night before the meeting the two leaders received Orban in the hotel where they are staying. The mediation was first and foremost political. A scenario was evoked to the Hungarian Prime Minister: a veto from him could have brought together a large group of member countries in asking for the procedure pursuant to Article 7, i.e. the suspension of Hungary's right to vote. “It's the carrot and stick strategy, we warned Orban of the consequences that his maintaining his no could have in front of a rock-solid unity of the 26,” explained a qualified source. Meloni, in the informal meetings that led to the agreement, tried to tone down the situation. A European diplomat called her the real bridgemaker in the negotiation. Rome played as a “protagonist”, sources at Palazzo Chigi underlined. “I worked trying to bring us to a point that would allow us not to divide Europe, we need to dialogue with everyone”, remarked Meloni before leaving Brussels.

