A hundred giants and big heads from eight locations participated yesterday in the V National Meeting held in Caravaca on the occasion of the Jubilee Year of the True Cross. Specifically, the associations of giants Tío Pajero, from Abarán, attended; The Station, by Blanca; the Cehegín group; the Geganters i Grallers of Cervelló (Barcelona); Gegants and Cabuts from Borriana (Castellón); Giants and Bigheads of El Campello (Alicante); Cabezudos and Chirimías of Murcia; and the Friends of the Giants of Caravaca de la Cruz.

The program began at ten in the morning with the reception of associations and the 'plantá' of the participating giants in Paco Pim Square. At twelve noon, a first parade was held from this square to the intersection of Gran Vía and Raimundo Rodríguez Street. The giants developed the typical dances and games typical of these celebrations.

Shortly after one in the afternoon, the official reception took place in the Assembly Hall of the Town Hall, followed by a parade again. While the invited associations moved to the esplanade of the festival venue, the hosts and those from the neighboring town of Cehegín made the traditional route until they reached the Plaza del Santo. After the brotherhood meal, the program resumed with visits to the museums and a pilgrimage to the Basilica of the True Cross, to win the Jubilee.

The festive program continued with the brass band competition

The giants of Caravaca have a long tradition, dating back to the 16th or 17th centuries, when they paraded coinciding with Corpus Christi.

The festive program continued in the afternoon with the celebration of the II Charanga Contest, organized by the Celebrations Commission of the Brotherhood of Vera Cruz, which filled Gran Vía with music and atmosphere. Five musical groups from different locations participated in this contest.