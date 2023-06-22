Today it has been announced that Metal Gear Solid Master Collection will come to nintendoswitch, this after some analysts had commented that its addition could not be possible. The best thing is that there will also be a physical version of the compilation, but it seems that there are certain drawbacks, especially for those who want all the content in the cartridge.

Like many other games, it is confirmed that the title will require an additional download in the console’s memory, in this case there are two, one to download the games and another for the additional videos. That means konami it would not have put its developers to compact the experience so that it can fit on the 16 GB of the card.

Here is what was mentioned in the statement:

Please note that to enjoy all available content, game data must be downloaded. This equates to approximately 24.1 GB for games and another 30 GB for additional videos. You can see a breakdown of file sizes below.

Remember that Metal Gear Solid Master Collection the next one will be released October 24 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. The physical versions come out the same day as the digital ones.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It is something that was coming, fortunately there is the option of PS5, so that will be the place where I am going to buy this collection. It’s time to relive almost all of Snake’s adventures in one place.