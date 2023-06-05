Djokovic, chasing a 23rd grand slam title as Spain’s Rafael Nadal is sidelined by injury, thumped Peru’s Juan Pablo Farias 6-3 6-2 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Djokovic, who won twice in Paris, reached the quarter-finals of the French Open for a record 17th time, one ahead of Nadal.

“I am proud of all the records, but it also means that I am not young anymore,” said Djokovic, 36.

“It was my best game here, so I’m very satisfied.”

World number one and tournament number one Carlos Alcaraz, another Spaniard looking to follow in the footsteps of 14-times champion Nadal, blasted his way into the quarter-finals with a stunning 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti.