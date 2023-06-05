Minister stated that the location of the capital “did a lot of harm to Brazil” by removing congressmen from “people’s lives”

The OAB (Order of Lawyers of Brazil) of the Federal District published a note this Sunday (4.Jun.2023) repudiating the speech of the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, about Brasilia. On the 6th (June 2), the minister criticized the location of the federal capital and stated that its location distances congressmen from the population.

In response, the agency says that Rui’s speech “offends” the ancestors of Brasilia and that the minister should have “sense of responsibility” because of the position he holds.

“Respect for the dignity of all citizens of Brasília and those who are welcomed with open arms in our Capital is the institutional mission of those who were elected by the country’s people. Let’s say no to speeches out of line with what Brasilia represents for the country”, says excerpt from note.

The OAB promoted the campaign based on the case “The DF belongs to us”launched in March of that year in favor of the autonomy of the Federal District.

understand the case

During an event in Itaberaba (BA) on Friday (June 2), Rui Costa called the Brazilian capital “fantasy Island”. He said that the location of Brasilia “did a lot of harm to Brazil” for alienating congressmen from “people’s lives”. Ahe also confirmed that the capital of Brazil should have stayed in Rio de Janeiro or gone to Bahia, the state he governed from 2015 to 2023.

“Qwho would enter a building [de Brasília]or the Chamber of Deputies, or the Senate, he would have to pass, before arriving at his place of work, in a favela, under an overpass, with people asking for food, seeing people unemployed”said the minister.

This Sunday (June 4), the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), called the Minister of “complete idiot” by the declaration.

“Now we know where the attack on the Constitutional Fund came from”said Ibaneis, in an interview with the newspaper Brazilian Mail. He also said that President Lula has never shown that he thinks like the minister.

Inequality in the DF

The Federal District is the 4th most unequal federative unit in the country. The city is marked by extremes that reflect wide socioeconomic inequality between the rich and the poor who live in the capital of the Brazilian Republic of about 3 million inhabitants.

In 2023, the noblest region of Brasília has a monthly per capita household income that is close to that of European nations, such as Spain(BRL 9,487)and other developed countries, such as South Korea (BRL 10,638).

Meanwhile, Structural –the poorest administrative region of the capital– has income per month of BRL 695less than Bangladesh (BRL 843) and india (BRL 702).

It is in Brasilia, for example, that the largest favela in Brazil is located. Sol Nascente is 45 minutes away from the National Congress and 30 km from the center of the capital – where the green of the manicured grass and the futuristic architecture characterize the surroundings of the seat of the Three Powers.

Preliminary data from the 2022 Census, prepared by the IBGE(Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), indicate that Sol Nascente has surpassed Rocinha, in Rio de Janeiro, as the largest favela in the country. The institute made the estimate based on the number of dwellings in each region. The Brasilia community has 32,081 households. The favela in Rio, 30,955.

