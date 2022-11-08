The series of action movies John Wick has enjoyed much success and popularity in recent years. Despite the fact that he already had a video game, now he is looking to make one with the quality and budget of a triple A production. This was confirmed by his production house.

Source: Lionsgate

In an interview with the medium Indiewire, the CEO of Lionsgate, producer of John Wick, talked about this. For now there is nothing concrete with any video game developer. However, he assured that it is something that they very much want to do in the near future.

For now Lionsgate is dedicating itself to listening to proposals from different studies about a possible video game. Due to the success of the films starring Keanu Reeves, they believe that it would be something with a lot of potential.. But for now we will have to wait until they share new information.

The franchise already had a video game in the past known as John Wick Hex. That was a standalone thing though, not to mention his gameplay was strategy. Probably the new one they have in mind will try to imitate the exciting action of the movies. But with the players in control of the assassin adept.

What is John Wick?

John Wick is a series of films that follow the titular killer. After living in peace for a while, a group robs his house and kills his dog. This leads him to re-enter the complicated world of assassins. From which it seems that he will have to come out with bullets.

Source: Lionsgate

So far he’s had three movies, with one more on the way. These have been to the liking of the public and critics, who often cite them among the best action in history. So a video game that can emulate his exciting gunfights would surely be a hit. What study do you think would be the right one to make it a reality?

