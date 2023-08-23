The countdown begins for a new season of Jimbee Cartagena, the sixth with the Jiménez Bosque family at the helm of the project. The team that competes in the highest category of national futsal plays this Friday (Palacio de Deportes, 7:00 p.m.) the presentation match in front of its fans, before putting all five senses into the official start of the competition: Saturday, September 2 in front of the Galician Noia.

The melon team hopes to have the support of recent months, when the stands of the Palacio de Deportes presented a very good appearance. Tickets at very low prices, promotions and invitations to numerous social groups helped, at times, to close to full on Avenida del Cantón.

Also the around 1,500 subscribers of the club. The new recruiting campaign has been underway for barely a week, for the first time with the possibility of obtaining the card through the internet during this holiday season. In just eight days, the Jimbee has already covered almost half of its goal, registering more than 500 subscribers. Up to a hundred of them are new registrations, from people who have decided to take the plunge.

The campaign does not close, but last year’s subscribers have their seats reserved until this Sunday the 27th

The melon entity intends to exceed the figures of last season. For this, it maintains the same prices, which range from 40 euros in funds to 180 in the VIP box. There are special prices for the unemployed and retirees. Also for the liveliest, since peñistas or young people (18 to 30 years old) can be part of the entertainment stands for 25 euros. The card includes access to fourteen of the sixteen regular season matches; there are two reserved ones in which everyone will pay, whether or not they are a subscriber. On the sidelines there is also the Copa del Rey and a hypothetical ‘playoff’ for the league title.

Season tickets can be purchased in person at the club offices from Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They can also be obtained via ‘online’, at ‘jimbee.compralaentrada.com’ The renewal period ends on August 27.

The medical tests rule out an injury to Waltinho, who returned to training without problems yesterday

Jimbee will fight one more season to lift the first title in the history of futsal in Cartagena. For this, it retains all its great figures, such as the internationals Mellado, Javivi and Pablo Ramírez, as well as the Brazilian star Lucão. Leading the bench is Duda, winner of fifteen titles with ElPozo and named best coach in the Spanish league four times.

The friendly appointment this Friday against Valdepeñas is free for the public. It starts at seven in the evening, so as not to coincide with the match between Efesé and Levante, scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Center Waltinho will be available after ruling out an injury.