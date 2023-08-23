Analyst Clark: lack of personnel could be fatal for the Armed Forces

Robert Clark, an expert at the British think tank Civitas, in an article for the Telegraph named a problem that could prove fatal for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, we are talking about a shortage of personnel during the counteroffensive.

“Kyiv has coped admirably with the lack of Western equipment, but the shortage of personnel it is already facing could be fatal,” he said.

Clarke added that the Armed Forces are looking to improve their position at the front, facing massive defenses and artillery fire, before autumn rains and significant losses undermine their combat capability.

The expert noted that in autumn the soft kidney of Eastern Europe will turn into thick mud, which can practically stop the advance of Ukrainian troops.

Earlier, Western military experts expressed the opinion that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army in the south is stalling due to the fact that too many of their forces are deployed in the east. This was reported by The New York Times.