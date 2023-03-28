Club de Fútbol Monterrey is not only the absolute leader of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, but they also have one of the most powerful squads in the tournament. The level of his quarry has allowed him to get players at the national team level as currently: Cesar Montes and Johan Vasquez, who also emigrated to Europe. Now, one of his jewels from the quarry in the attack position is who interests in the Old Continent.
According to what was reported by the journalist Kerry NewsSeveral European teams are following in the footsteps of the jewel that Monterrey. It’s about the attacker Ali Avilawho plays in the Under-20 category and has had good performances in recent competitions as he has also participated in MX Expansion League with the branch team stripe2.
According to the indicated source, equipment such as olympiacosSpanish and sporting gijonalready have in folder to Ali Avila19 year old striker. The three proposals would be different, since the Greek team would seek to give it up, Sporting to take it little by little like Jordan Carrillo and the Spanish, a team in which he plays Cesar Montesthey would choose to keep him in their youth team until he is gaining ground in the first team.
At youth national team levels, Ali Avila He has already stood out, in 2019 he was a key player with the Mexican team that reached the final of the U-17 World Cup. In said contest, he scored two goals, one of them, against South Korea, served to qualify for the semifinals. They were also on that team. Santiago Muñoz, Efrain Alvarez, and Victor Guzman. and Eugenio Pizzetto. Later, he was also part of the Under-20 category.
