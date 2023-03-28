Why was Benjamin Netanyahu late?
- Israeli Channel 12 said that Netanyahu was late for his speech because he was waiting for the right-wing demonstration in support of the judicial amendments plan.
- I explained it The speech was originally scheduled for the early morning hours.
- The leaders of the right-wing parties had called for a demonstration, on Monday evening, in support of the judicial amendments, in what appears to be a resort to the “street against street” option.
- Seventeen prominent rabbis from within the Religious Zionist Party in Israel called on their followers to take to the streets and protest in support of the judicial reform proposed by the Netanyahu government.
- A demonstration in support of the judicial amendments plan headed towards the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem.
What did Netanyahu say in his speech?
- Decided to suspend draft laws related to reforms in the judicial system.
- The postponement comes out of a desire to reach a broad consensus.
- I will postpone the second and third readings of the justice bill to the next Knesset session.
- I am not ready to divide the people and always call for dialogue.
- I do not accept calls for disobedience, and I ask the leadership of the army and security services to stand up to the disobedience movement.
- We are not enemies, we are brothers, and I am not ready to cut our people into pieces.
- Negotiations must be entered into in good faith and the division of the people must be prevented.
- There is a possibility to prevent a civil war through dialogue.
#Benjamin #Netanyahu #delay #speech #Israeli #people
